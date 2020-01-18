Congress held a meeting at the residence of the interim party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday with the view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election to discuss the names of the party candidates.

According to party leaders, in the meeting which lasted for over an hour, the list of candidates has been finalised and will be released later in the day.

As per the sources, the meeting was attended by party leaders AK Antony, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Satav, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and city in-charge PC Chacko.

Out of 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, names for 60 seats have been finalised by the party. The issue is with the remaining 10 seats as the Congress has decided to give four seats to Lalu Prasad-led RJD, a Congress leader told IANS.

He further said the party will put up as candidates some of the rebel AAP MLAs who are set to join the party.

It is to be noted that the list of 57 candidates was released by the BJP on Friday.

Ruling AAP had already announced the list of candidates on complete 70 seats.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 in single-phase and the counting of votes, as well as the declaration of the result, will be done on February 11.

Congress had ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms under the leadership of late Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013.

AAP had bagged 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly election leaving BJP on three and Congress on zero.