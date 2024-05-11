Congress leaders are pro-Pakistan by heart: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday claimed that the Congress leaders live in India but they are pro-Pakistan by heart.

“Congress leaders make statements in support of Pakistan every day. And also the leaders of Pakistan advocate the formation of Congress government in India and praise Rahul Gandhi,” he said, questioning the reason for this love between Congress and Pakistan.

Thakur was talking to the media persons after the nomination meeting of the candidates for the by-elections to be held in Sujanpur and Badsar Assembly on Saturday.

He said no matter how much Congress leaders sing in praise of Pakistan, the neighbouring country has no capacity to threaten India in any way.

“Today in India, the government is run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has the courage to kill the enemies by entering their homes. The country has faith in Modi and the public will teach this alliance of Pakistan-Congress a lesson by rejecting the India alliance in the elections,” he claimed.

“The Congress repeatedly is making statements that if you have more children and more wives, you will be given more resources. Is the Congress following this idea,” he questioned, stating that after the death of Indians, 55 per cent of their property will be taken away.

The people of the country and especially the Hindus want to know what the Congress wants to take from them, he asked.

“According to the data the population of Hindus has decreased and the population of Muslims has increased manifold. There is an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the Hindus of the country regarding Congress,” said Thakur, seeking to know why the Congress, the feeder of appeasement, hates Hindu-Sanatan so much.

“Insulting India and Hindus has become a habit of Congress. Sometimes their associates talk about crushing Sanatan Dharma and sometimes they snatch the reservation from our SC, ST and OBC brothers and sisters and give it to Muslims. Even after the British have left India, still Congress leaders promote apartheid and are calling Indians as Chinese, African, Arab and British on the basis of colour,” he alleged.

DMK and other allies of the Congress should tell whether they will still be associated with Congress, he questioned.

“All the Congress governments in various states were formed on the basis of false promises. Today people in Himachal Pradesh are angry because even after the lapse of one and a half years of formation of the state government, not even a single guarantee has been fulfilled. Now it stands completely exposed,” he alleged.

“The Congress is trying to save its lost ground. Their struggle is to cross 40 seats, whereas the BJP will go beyond 400 with the blessings of the public,” said Thakur.