Congress leader Solanki slams BJP for leaving J&K people at mercy of bureaucracy

Former Union Minister and AICC J&K in-charge, Bharatsinh Solanki, slammed the BJP on Tuesday for having left the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the mercy of bureaucracy that has no contact with the common public.

Addressing a rally in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, the Congress leader, who was accompanied by JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav, Sr.Vice President G N Monga and others, said he feels the pain of people who have been left at the mercy of bureaucracy by the BJP that is aiming to rule J&K directly from the Centre, but such designs shall no longer work, Assembly election has to happen which will provide opportunities to public to elect their representatives, who will represent and ensure redressal of their grievances.

“BJP is not interested in restoring democratic process in J&K, but the Congress will fight for people’s rights and it will be the party’s endeavor to ensure that J&K gets its democratically elected government,” he said.

Advertisement

He exhorted Congress activists to further strengthen the party and highlight the government’s failures to seek redressal of public grievances.

Solanki said that people have great expectations from the Congress because it represents their urges and aspirations in a true sense, so we need to reach nook and corner to highlight public issues for their resolution.

Public have been witnessing the ugliest situation in many ways be it on the economic front, development or be it the unemployment menace besides many other issues. The time has come, when BJP will respond heavily in the upcoming assembly election for failing people on every front, Solanki added.

JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani expressed confidence that Congress Party will emerge stronger in the upcoming Assembly and other elections, for the fact, people have faith and trust under the policies and programmes of the party.

JKPCC Senior Vice President GN Monga criticized the government for making tall claims with respect to development in J&K especially after 2019 and termed these a white lie aiming to divert public attention. The reality is that J&K has suffered enormously on every account, Monga added.