Congress leader shot dead in MP

A former Corporator of the Congress was shot dead from point blank range inside his house early Friday, apparently over a property dispute, in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, Haji Kaleem Khan (60) lived in the Neelganga area of Ujjain. He was a former Congress Corporator of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

The police received information at about 5 AM that Khan was shot dead in his house. When the police reached the spot, they noticed that Khan had been shot in the head from point blank range. The body was sent for postmortem.

According to sources, the police have taken Khan’s wife into custody for questioning. Police are also investigating the case from other angles to track down the assailant.

Initial investigation suggested that the killing could have occurred due to a long-standing property dispute in Khan’s family.

Ujjain is the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.