Indian National Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha has tested positive for coronvirus on Friday. Taking to social media, Jha announced the news, “I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all.”

Jha, who is a resident of Mumbai, has been home quarantined for 10 to 12 days. Maharashtra has emerged as one of the worst affected states due to the pandemic with 41,642 cases reported till Friday. Out of this 28,462 are active cases and 11,726 have been recovered. The death toll in the state is at 1,454.