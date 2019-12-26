Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday attacked the BJP for its misplaced priorities amid an economic slowdown and “doing politics” over issues like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“They (the BJP) are doing politics and the economy is slowing down. That is why I think the government should introspect,” Pilot said.

He added that the BJP is creating confusion among people over the NRC and even its leaders do not have clarity on the subject. “Nobody has clarity, The Prime Minister is saying something, His minister is saying something else,” Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

He claimed that the BJP-led government’s “intentions are different” from what it says. Pilot said that on its foundation day on December 28, the Congress will highlight that the Indian Constitution is “under attack” and the economy is going through a slowdown. He added that the party will take out a march in Jaipur on Saturday with the message “Save India, Save Constitution”.