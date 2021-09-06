Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on farmers protest stirs hornet’s nest, BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Monday seeking to pin down the ruling BJP with the help of reportedly a backdated photo of farmers’ protest gathering touched a hornet’s rest with the ruling BJP hitting back at the Congress leader and accusing his party of playing politics over farmers’ issue.

Rahul Gandhi who posted a picture of what the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya later claimed ‘a very old’ photo of Kisan Mahapanchayat, saw the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra spewing fire and brimstone at him.

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet had posted a picture showing a crowded gathering of farmers with the caption “Datta Hai, Nidar Hai, Edhar Hai…Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (steadfast, fearless and here…the decider of India’s destiny).’

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, BJP national Spokesperson Sambit Patra charged the Congress leader with trying to pass off an old photo of farmers’ protest as current one. He said it was part of the Congress leader’s politics of creating confusion.

“Rahul Gandhi knows it very well that Congress is at present headless. The party is incapable of raising issues at the ground level. They therefore try to do politics through fake photos,” Patra said. He expressed surprise over the Congress leader’s alleged silence over the world’s biggest vaccination programme currently underway in India. “Rahul Gandhi has not tweeted for once on the issue,’ Patra charged.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing politics of confusion, the BJP spokesperson said, ” The Congress leader was wont to shoot from someone else’s shoulder, keeping the party headless, not working to strengthen the organisation and not working hard for the party. It is the only reason why he has taken recourse to a fake photo. It has become his habit.”

Referring to the achievement of the Modi government, Sambit Patra said as to the plight of farmers over the last 70 years, it was an open secret. He said the Modi led government had given relief to farmers during the last seven years of its rule at the Center.

“Our government is working for the poor and farmers. Earlier, there used to be incidents of firing over Urea. It is no longer the case today. Farmers get supplies of Urea fertilizer quite easily,” the BJP spokesperson added.