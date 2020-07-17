Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trolled on social networking site Twitter for his video released on Friday.

BJP leader Major Surendra Poonia posting two pictures of the Congress leader said that there is a scam in his video as well.

On photo was of July 10 while the other was of July 17. Pointing out the difference, Poonia said, “The photo must have been edited by using some special Chinese App.”

“Please tell others also the secret behind growing such long hairs in just a week,” he said.

इसमें भी घपला ??

फ़ोटो 1- 10 जुलाई

फ़ोटो 2- आज ..17 जुलाई या तो किसी ख़ास चीनी App से Editing की है या फिर भाई सबको बता दो कि ऐसा क्या खाते हो कि एक सप्ताह में ही बाल इतने बढ़ गये 😊 pic.twitter.com/GOEOnXonk6 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 17, 2020

Poonia was supported by a few others on Twitter.

Pic 1 : 10th July

Pic 2 : Today 17th July So much hair growth or pre recorded n scripted pic.twitter.com/NQqVLEqiIu — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) July 17, 2020

Rahul Gandhi had released a video earlier in the day in which he was seen talking on the recent China issue.

“What is it about India’s situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way? What is it about this moment in time that has allowed the Chinese to have the confidence that they can move against a country like India?” he said.

“Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don’t suffice in the world of geopolitics,” he added.