Soon after the audio clip of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swati Singh threatening a Circle Officer Beenu Singh of Cantt Police station in Lucknow surfaced, the opposition parties hit out at the ruling Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state.

Taking it to Twitter on Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi government through a tweet in Hindi, “In UP, BJP ministers are saying that the orders are from above, and there will be no action against the scamsters. Who is there at above who doesn’t want the investigation to happen. DHFL, SIDCO, home guard salary scam, LDA scam, no action has been initiated against the big fish.”

An audio clip was surfaced in which the minister was threatening the circle officer in Lucknow to not to take any action against the builder. The audio went viral.

The builder against who the minister was pressuring the office is the Ansal group which is already involved in a fraud case.

The events unfolded when on September 29, real estate group Ansal API’s vice-chairman Pranav Ansal was detained at the Delhi airport while he was about to fly to London. He was detained in connection with the cases pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. He was later brought to Lucknow and sent to jail.

The Samajwadi Party also hot out at the Yogi government. In a statement, it said that the incident showcased the corruption rampant in the Yogi government where a minister is heard openly taking favour of a tainted builder.

The Congress also demanded the dismissal of the minister from the cabinet.

“Uttar Pradesh minister is threatening Lucknow Cantt Circle Officer to favour a scamster. She is even heard saying that the chief minister is apprised of the matter and the orders are coming from the top. This explains the kind of government we have in the state. If Yogi Adityanath is genuinely committed to checking corruption, he should dismiss this minister,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Minister Swati Singh refused to comment on the episode and even rebuked journalists who approached her for a reaction.