Congress leader Dikshit dubs Atishi’s appointment as CM ‘temporary arrangement’

In a sharp criticism on the announcement of Atishi as a successor to Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday termed the succession as a temporary arrangement.

Speaking on the appointment of a woman as CM, Dikshit remarked, “It depends on how the CM works and not if it is a male or female. She is not a CM but a temporary arrangement by the AAP”.

The Congress leader further said that the party has already said that Atishi will remain on the post till the elections, which are some months away and if AAP again comes to power, Arvind Kejriwal will become CM again.

“He resigned out of compulsion and this is not a sacrifice as said by the AAP. This is not going to change the government because they have appointed someone trustworthy who would obey the orders of Kejriwal,” Dikshit added.

He also claimed that earlier the CM did not sign any files, his ministers signed files related to the scams. This will also happen now, he remarked.