Congress Leader Bandhu Tirkey Opposes His Own Party-Led Govt’s RIMS-2 Project in Nagri

Senior Congress leader and former minister Bandhu Tirkey has openly opposed the proposed RIMS-2 medical college and hospital project in Nagri under Kanke block—an initiative brought forward by the Congress-supported state government. Citing concerns over displacement and land rights, Tirkey submitted a detailed report to Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, urging the party to reconsider the decision.

While the project has the backing of the state’s ruling coalition, Tirkey has taken a firm stand against it, stating that the plan to acquire raiyati and khatiyani agricultural land in Nagri is unjust and unacceptable. “I am not against RIMS-2 or the development of health infrastructure in Jharkhand. But acquiring fertile land from poor farmers and tribals—who are entirely dependent on agriculture for survival—is not the way forward,” he said.

The government had earlier initiated the land acquisition process in Nagri, prompting protests from local villagers, farmers, and tribal communities. The issue gained further prominence when Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari publicly backed the site selection, resulting in public disagreement within the Congress. The party leadership later directed both Tirkey and Ansari to avoid public statements and submit their views in writing.

Tirkey pointed out that this was not the first attempt to acquire land in Nagri for development projects. He cited past proposals for IIM, IIIT, and highway expansion, which were scrapped following sustained opposition from locals. “The government must handle such matters with sensitivity, especially when they involve displacement and the erosion of tribal rights,” he said.

He also appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to cancel the project and explore alternative locations that do not threaten the livelihood of marginal farmers and tribal populations.