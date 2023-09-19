Congress launches jan aakrosh yatra in MP to mark Ganesh Chaturthi

The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh launched ‘jan aakrosh yatra’ (march to showcase public anger), on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, against the ruling BJP from seven different places across the state.

At the launch of the yatra, MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath said that the party has started the yatra on an auspicious occasion with the aim of ridding the people of the state of the 18-year-long misrule of the BJP.

Seven different Congress leaders are leading the yatra across the seven routes. All the leaders offered prayers at various temples in their areas to seek blessings before setting off on the yatra on their respective routes.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member and former MP cabinet minister Kamleshwar Patel is leading the yatra in the Vindhya region from Chitrangi. Leader of the Opposition Dr Govind Singh in the state assembly began the yatra in the Chambal region.

Former MP Congress Chief Arun Yadav offered prayers at Lord Shrijagehswar Dham in Bandakpur in the Damoh district before launching the yatra’s Bundelkhand sector. Senior tribal leader and Chairman of the Congress Election Campaign Committee for MP polls Kantilal Bhuria launched the yatra from Khargone.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh started the yatra from Simariya after praying at the Lord Mahamrityunjay Temple in Rewa. Veteran Congress leader Suresh Pachauri began the yatra from Harda.

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari offered prayers at Lord Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur and began the yatra from there.

According to the Congress, the 17-day-long jan aakrosh yatra would traverse a distance of more than 11,400 km and it would pass through all the 230 state assembly constituencies of the state.

MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and Congress MP in-charge Randeep Surjewala would keep joining the yatra regularly at various places throughout its route.

The state assembly polls in MP are scheduled to be conducted in November this year.