Congress, JMM rally for Sarna Code; BJP calls it bid to block caste census

The demand for a separate Sarna religion code has reignited political tensions in Jharkhand, with the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) gearing up for state-wide protests while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling alliance of conspiring to derail the caste census under the garb of tribal identity politics. The Congress has announced a state-wide demonstration on 26 May, while the JMM is set to mobilise its cadres across district headquarters on 27 May.

The Congress has positioned the demand for the Sarna code as central to the cultural and religious identity of Jharkhand’s tribal population. State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh asserted that tribal communities are nature-worshippers and deserve recognition as a distinct religious group in the Constitution—akin to the recognition granted to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists. He reminded that the Jharkhand Assembly had already passed a unanimous resolution in favour of the Sarna code, yet the Centre remains non-committal.

Advertisement

Kamlesh further warned that if the Centre continues to delay a decision, the Congress would escalate the protest to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He stated that the movement has reached a decisive juncture and all party MPs, MLAs, and ministers are prepared to join the agitation in the capital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister and Congress MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey stirred controversy with a statement asserting that the caste census would not be allowed to proceed unless the Sarna code demand was fulfilled. While Kamlesh clarified that this might reflect her personal views rather than the party’s official stance, Congress in-charge K Raju endorsed the sentiment, stating that the Sarna code remains a top priority for the party and will be pursued through every available forum.

The BJP reacted sharply, accusing the Congress-JMM alliance of deliberately obstructing the caste census under the pretext of the Sarna code. Party spokesperson Ajay Sah cited internal JMM communications from 5 and 19 May, directing district presidents to oppose the caste census until the Centre acknowledges the Sarna code demand. Sah called this a betrayal of the OBC community’s constitutional rights and labelled the JMM as a party driven by tribal appeasement politics.

Responding to the BJP’s charge, JMM youth leader Ashutosh Kumar countered that the BJP’s concern was less about OBC welfare and more about its political insecurities. He questioned whether the RSS or the BJP had ever elevated an OBC leader to the apex of its leadership. Kumar claimed that the OBC community is now gravitating toward the JMM and the INDIA bloc, which has unnerved the BJP.

The JMM has instructed its ministers, legislators, and organisational leaders to ensure full participation in the 27 May protest. As the Sarna religion code and the caste census become increasingly intertwined, they are emerging as pivotal issues in Jharkhand’s evolving political landscape.