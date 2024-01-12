Congress: INDIA bloc to discuss seat sharing tomorrow

The Congress announced that the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be held on Saturday.

The party informed on Friday that issues including seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be discussed by the leaders of the constituent parties during the virtual meeting.

The INDIA is an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the general polls.

Advertisement

“INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow January 13th, 2023 at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal day after tomorrow, and other important matters,” said Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to take off from Imphal on January 14 and conclude in Maharashtra. It will cover 6,700 km distance in 66 days passing through 110 districts across 15 states.

It may be mentioned here that in the fourth meeting of the INDIA last month, the leaders of the Opposition bloc discussed how to give a united fight to the BJP and its alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections besides resolving issues related to seat sharing.

The leaders had unanimously decided that they would unitedly fight the general elections focusing on winning the polls.