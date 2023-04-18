Congress holds march seeking probe into Pulwama attack in Jammu

A protest march taken out here by Congress on Tuesday seeking a high-level probe into the tragic Pulwama attack was stopped midway by the police on its way to the Raj Bhavan.

The march was held in the wake of allegations of serious security lapses leading to the terrorist attack on a convoy of the CRPF levelled by the then governor of J&K Satyapal Malik. As many as 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives in the attack.

The Congress protest came after Malik, during interview with various media houses, pointed out serious lapses that led to the terror attack.

PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani led the protest march that was organised by the district Congress (Rural & Urban), Jammu, on the silence of the BJP government on the sensitive issue.

Manoj Yadav, Secretary AICC, PCC working president Raman Bhalla, Former Ministers Mula Ram and Yogesh Sawhney, former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, former legislators Ravinder Sharma and Thakur Balwan Singh were among those who participated in the protest organised under the Jai Bharat Satyagraha.

However, police barricaded the road and stopped them from proceeding towards the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the protestors, Wani sought a response from the Centre on the sensational allegations by Satyapal Malik about the Pulwama Attack. Terming it ‘deeply disturbing’, the PCC President said that the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel should not be disrespected and there needs to be an immediate inquiry on the claim of Malik that cannot be pushed under the rug.

Manoj Yadav, Secretary AICC, said that it must be investigated if intelligence inputs had been ignored by the Modi Government prior to the Pulwama incident. There is a need for accountability and the BJP government cannot get away with silence.