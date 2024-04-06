Congress long dead, Muslim League, Left dominate the party’s thinking now: Modi

Alleging that the Muslim League and Leftists have dominated the thinking of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the grand old party, saying the party that fought for the country’s independence died decades ago.

The Congress party of today neither has policies in the interest of the country nor does it have a vision of nation-building, he added.

The PM was campaigning for BJP candidates, Raghav Lakhan Pal from Saharanpur and Pradeep Chaudhary from Kairana at a huge public meeting in Saharanpur on Saturday.

Advertisement

Stating that the Muslim League and Leftists have dominated the thinking of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party that fought for the independence (of the country) died decades ago.

Whatever is left of the Congress now has neither the policies in the interest of the country nor does it have a vision of nation-building, he added.

The prime minister was campaigning for BJP candidates, Raghav Lakhan Pal from Saharanpur and Pradeep Chaudhary from Kairana at a huge public meeting in Saharanpur on Saturday.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathand and senior BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Making a fervent appeal to the public to break all records of voting in favour of the BJP candidates, he slammed the Opposition parties for their alleged blasphemous remarks against religious symbols of Hinduism. He said the worship of Shakti is part of our natural spiritual journey, but the people of INDIA bloc parties are openly challenging Shakti. “They probably don’t know what happened to those who tried to destroy Shakti, it is recorded in the history and mythology,” he surmised.

Dismissing the Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’, as completely disconnected from the hopes and aspirations of today’s India, the prime minister said, it “reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the independence movement. The Congress manifesto bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left of the Leftists has completely dominated the manifesto. Congress is not visible at all in this.”

Taking a jibe on Rahul Gandhi- Akhilesh Yadav combine for challenging the NDA in UP, PM Modi said, “You must remember, here in UP, these people have re-released the film of two boys that had flopped last time in 2017 assembly polls. I don’t understand how many times the Opposition alliance will offer this wooden pot.”

“We want to make India a developed nation but the opponents are desperate to get power,” Modi said.

“This is the first election in the country where the Opposition is not claiming victory. Rather, the Opposition is contesting the elections only so that BJP’s seats can be reduced to less than 370 and that of the NDA to less than 400,” he contended.

He pointed out that while the SP has to change its candidates every hour, Congress is not getting candidates at all. “Even on the seats the Congress considered its stronghold the party is not daring to field candidates. The situation is such that a candidate given a ticket resigned the next day. INDI Alliance has become another name for instability and uncertainty. That’s why the country is not taking any of its words seriously.”

Saturday being the foundation day of BJP, PM Modi recounted how in a very few decades, the party won the trust of the people over the years with a record number of countrymen joining it. “The biggest reason for this is that the BJP follows national policy and not politics. For us, there is nothing bigger than the country and national interest,” he asserted.

He further said the welfare of the poor is not a mere announcement made at the time of the elections for the BJP, but a mission whereas during the years the Congress was in power, it gave priority to the Eating Commission. “INDI Alliance” is for the commission while the NDA and the Modi Government are for the mission, he said.

Elaborating on his argument, the PM said the grand temple of Ramlala at Ayodhya was not an election announcement, but our mission. This year on Ramnavami, our Lord Shri Ram will appear not in a tent but in a grand temple. What a great pride this is for our generation. It has been our mission to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. This mission has also been completed. Modi is building a developed Jammu and Kashmir by collecting all the stones thrown by the stone pelters in Kashmir.

He said the BJP government works without discrimination. Our thinking is that the government schemes should reach every class, every caste, and every person. True secularism and social justice are for the beneficiaries to get their rights.

He reminded the audience how through the abolition of the evil practice of triple talaq his government served in the cause of crores of Muslim women. The Muslim woman is someone’s daughter and someone’s sister. While marrying off their daughter, parents would worry that the son-in-law might pronounce triple talaq and send her back. By abolishing the tradition, the government has saved not only a Muslim woman but an entire family. The cause was so noble that Muslim daughters would continue to bless Modi for many centuries to come.

Lauding the works done by the UP government, the PM said, “Our Yogi ji is not going to give even an inch of relaxation while maintaining law and order. The BJP has contained the criminals and rioters. Along with security, an environment has been created for investment. This area is also known for its agricultural products. Our government has been working for the farmers for 10 years. Our government is sensitive to the needs of the small farmers. The small farmers in the country are being helped through PM Kisan Nidhi. In Saharanpur alone, Rs 860 crore has been sent directly to the accounts of 3 lakh farmers”.

He told the audience, “You have seen my work in the name of the country every moment. This is 24X7 for 2047. Your dream is Modi’s resolve.”

He said corruption is being attacked today only for the better future of the people. “These corrupt people break the dreams of the poor and rob you of your rights, stop you from moving forward. Your son or daughter is eligible for jobs, but if the job is given to someone else, what would happen to the future of your son or daughter? Modi is working so much to save the future of your sons and daughters. These corrupt people are united and threatening Modi. But our mission is clear, remove corruption, but their mission is also clear, ‘save the corrupt’. But it is Modi who is not going to back down. This is Modi’s guarantee that swift action will continue against corruption.”

The prime minister further said, “Today, every child is appreciating what has happened in the last 10 years. But according to the dream that Modi has in his mind, this work is still a trailer. There is still a lot to be done and there is still a lot to be done to take the country forward. The day is not far when India will become the third-largest economic superpower in the world. Modi needs blessings for such huge resolutions.”