Congress has made politics a family business: HP BJP President

BJP state president, Himachal Pradesh, Suresh Kashyap said the Congress party has made politics a family business, which has made it very difficult for the new leadership to grow within the party.

Quoting the statement of former Congress leader Vijay Singh Mankotia he said, “Congress is a party ruled by select families in his area.”

Kangra district is ruled by Congress families in 11 out of 15 constituencies, he added.

Congress State president and her MLA son are running the party in a feudal manner and their own leaders are making public their apathy.

“Most of the Congress leaders are out on bail. National Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, State President Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh and MLA Asha Kumari are among leaders who are out on bail,” he alleged.

Congress appears to be a national bailout party, where the only two great achievements of the top leadership are the safety of their family and running a party on bail, he said taking a dig.

“Congress is a sinking ship, the entire organization is on the verge of disintegration and collapse. With the family dominating in the name of ideology, the party leaders are leaving,” he charged.

“Instead of running ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign by Congress, attention should be paid on Congress Jodo campaign and promoting leaders from the grass root level,” said Kashyap.

BJP is a party of workers and workers are the strength of the party, he said, adding that in BJP the leaders have risen from the booth level and are even leading the country and the state today.

“We have strong leadership as National President of BJP has risen from student politics and hails from our Himachal. Our Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, son of a carpenter comes from a humble background and has been a booth-level worker. The people of the state are well aware of this reality and know the leadership qualities and capabilities of the BJP leaders. They will surely vote us back to power,” said Kashyap.