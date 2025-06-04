Congress govts surrendered on many occasions while Modi govt standing firm: BJP

Reacting sharply to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped attacks under Operation Sindoor on Pakistan abruptly the moment US President Donald Trump asked him to do so, the BJP on Wednesday said it was the Congress and its governments that surrendered under the influence of foreign powers on various occasions and not the Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Gandhi of always speaking in favour of Pakistan and anti-India forces. He said the Congress leader has even surpassed Pakistanis themselves in speaking for the enemy country.

“Even the Pakistani leadership has not used such language or terms that PM Modi surrendered at the will of the US President. Rahul Gandhi has surpassed them by speaking for their country,” Trivedi alleged.

The BJP leader also talked about the incidents such as the India-Pakistan war of 1971 when India gave away 93,000 Pakistan prisoners of war, and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru seeking help from the US “by asking them to come and handle the Air Force of India” in 1962, and termed them as “real surrender”.

Trivedi mentioned that Rahul Gandhi in March 2023, while in the US, said, “why the defenders of democracy are not doing anything”, directly inviting foreign forces to intervene in India’s internal matters.

“That was the real surrender,” the BJP leader asserted.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government, BJP and anything else could be criticised, but “Bharat cannot be insulted”.

Trivedi, answering a query, also said the US President’s claim that he got the war stopped has been refuted by all concerned and it was Pakistan that came seeking ceasefire, which was accepted by the government. Trump had nothing to do with it.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a party event in Bhopal on Tuesday, had said, “A call came from (Donald) Trump and Narendraji immediately surrendered… history is witness to this. This is the character of the BJP and RSS.”

“Narendraji followed Trump, saying ‘Narender, surrender’ by saying ‘yes, sir’,” Gandhi jibed.