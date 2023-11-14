“Congress govt is a government of entertainment,” says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again attacked at the Congress party saying that the Congress government is a government of entertainment.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Suwasra assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Tuesday.

“We (referring to the BJP government) will do the development, Congress has no strength. Our government is a double engine government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a wonderful leader of the world. So there is a double engine government of PM Modi and Mama (referring to himself). The Congress government is a government of entertainment. Hum double engine aur wo manoranjan (we are double engine and they are entertainment),” the CM said.

Advertisement

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chouhan said that both brother and sister came only for entertainment in the state and spoke lies.

“Both brothers and sisters come only for entertainment here. They lie so much. Priyanka Gandhi had said that only 21 people were given employment in three years. Rahul Gandhi also says anything. This brother and sister lie every day. We are double engine and they are entertainment,” he added.

The BJP leader further said, “We are working under the leadership of PM Modi with ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ motto (everyone’s support and everyone’s development), this is our goal. But there in Congress, only two people are developing, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and in our state also there are only two persons, one Kamal Nath and another Digvijaya Singh. Only two people are developing here Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, the rest of the Congress has become orphan.”

Slamming Kamal Nath’s 15 month government, Chouhan said they (Congress) had stopped all his schemes.

“They had stopped the Sambal scheme and had stopped giving compensation in accidents. They did not deposit money in their account of girls after their marriages under kanya vivah yojana. They stopped the Tirth Darshan Yojana. Now it has started again and now people are not only going by train but also by plane” Shivraj Chouhan alleged

He further said, “Congress is the engine of lies. They talked about 900 things during the last assembly polls but did not complete nine of them.”

Chouhan also urged the public to believe in the guarantee of the double engine saying trust only the double engine guarantee, the guarantee of PM Modi and Mama.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.