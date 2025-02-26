Congress govt in Himachal a symbol of corruption and scams: BJP

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has alleged that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has become a symbol of corruption and scams.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Thakur alleged that rampant corruption prevails in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “Today, it has come to light that an NGO has been favoured with Rs 97 lakh despite being under scrutiny for irregularities,” he charged, questioning why the government is favouring the NGO and what is its motive behind it.

Advertisement

The decision to favour the NGO is questionable, Thakur said, alleging, “While the government, on the one hand, imposes tax on people citing economic difficulties, on the other, it wastes central government funds on its favorites.”

Advertisement

Thakur demanded that the government investigate this matter and take action against those responsible.

“The government should stop protecting corruption and scams. This is not the first instance of central funds being misused. Earlier, a scam of Rs 2.5 crore was uncovered in the IGMC’s trauma centre, and Rs 8.75 crore was misused for constructing a private company’s security wall,” he alleged.

Thakur advised the state government to stop wasting central funds and focus on development work.