The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to put up a mega show for its December 14 protest rally against economic slowdown, unemployment and soaring prices.

All the Congress General Secretaries have been asked to keep tabs and make extra efforts to ensure a decent attendance from the states. A letter sent from the AICC to all state Presidents asks for latest update in terms of crowd mobilisation from the state. Two email ids have been generated for this purpose and the state units have been asked to update daily.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also set to go to Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the arrangements. She will be in the state on December 6 and 7. The states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have been assigned responsibility for good turnouts. The Congress top leadership has met the Chief Ministers of states where the party is in power as well as the Haryana unit of the party.

The December 14 rally will also be a show of strength of Opposition unity with many leaders slated to take part in the grand show.

The Congress leaders are trying to rope in all non-NDA leaders for this mega protest rally. However, there is still no clarity on whether SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati will attend the rally. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had skipped the opposition meet ahead of the Parliament session.