Congress does not hesitate to put India in dock when it comes to slamming PM Modi: Patra

Slamming the Congress, BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday said that the leadership of the grand old party is always in a hurry to put India in the dock in the name of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi are always in a hurry to put India in the dock in the name of attacking PM Modi. They said the same things about the G7. But where will they hide their faces regarding that? There is no need to take them seriously.”

“Today, India stands very high on the global platform,” Patra said in response to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s criticism of India’s foreign policy concerning the US reportedly extending an invitation to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir to the event organised to mark the US Army Day on June 14.

Also commenting on Congress leader Nana Patole comparing Operation Sindoor to a ‘children’s video game’, the BJP leader said, “If the Congress party has decided to commit suicide, then as good citizens of this country, we should appeal to them not to commit suicide, for god’s sake. Who are the children that Nana Patole is referring to? The Indian armed forces? Were the BrahMos missiles that were fired a part of a video game? Rahul Gandhi is the child he was talking about, who plays video games day and night. That is why an essential issue like Operation Sindoor looks like a video game to the leaders of his party. Ask Rahul Gandhi not to play video games but to be serious about the affairs happening around him.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP stressed that the Prime Minister should leave aside his ‘stubbornness’ and call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to discuss the important matters concerning Pakistan after the Operation Sindoor.

Ramesh also termed the US’ comment on Pakistan – ‘great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign’ – a setback for India.

“It is reported that Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir has been invited to the event organised in Washington DC on the occasion of US Army Day. This news is a big setback for India from a diplomatic and strategic point of view,” Ramesh said in the post in Hindi.

“This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India,” the Congress leader had said in another social media post.

“Recently, the head of the US Central Command called Pakistan a ‘great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign’. What will our Prime Minister and his government say to this? Is this not a diplomatic setback for India,” Ramesh asked.

Meanwhile, Munir is reportedly set to arrive in Washington, DC, following an invitation from his American counterpart to participate in the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The main festivities for the US Army parade will be held on Saturday, June 14, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s birthday.