Attacking the BJP for its MP Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Mahatama Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, the Congress is determined to bring a censure motion against her in Parliament.

During a discussion in Lok Sabha over the Special Protection Group (SPG) on Wednesday, Pragya Thakur called Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

A series of comments thrashing Thakur for her remarks on Godse came from different opposition political parties. Not even the opposition parties, but some members of the ruling party also came forward to condemn her remarks.

Earlier in the day, Pragya Thakur was also removed from the Defence Panel in which she was induced recently.

While speaking to news agency IANS, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he has drafted an application and will soon discuss other opposition parties to bring the censure motion.

“We have sought an urgent apology from Pragya Thakur for her remark, failing which so we are left with no option but to initiate a censure motion,” Tharoor said.

The motion to censure is a main motion expressing a strong opinion of disapproval that could be debated by the assembly and adopted by a majority vote.

During the debate, DMK leader A Raja had referred to a statement of Nathuram Godse that he had been nursing resentment against the Father of the Nation for 32 years and shot him dead because of the same reason and a radical difference in the ideologies of the two.

To this, Pragya Thakur retorted that Raja cannot give an example of a patriot. This drew heavy criticism from the Opposition. Her remarks were later expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reports said.