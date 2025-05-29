Congress demands BJP MLA Ranbir Pathania’s arrest over controverisal remark on Air Force, Op Sindoor

The Congress has demanded the arrest of BJP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, Ranbir Pathania, for his purported remarks on Operation Sindoor and the Indian Air Force, terming them “disgraceful and unforgivable”.

“BJP MLA Ranbir Pathania insulted our armed forces, mocking their bravery during Operation Sindoor: “They were probably sleeping… what’s our fault?” Shameful. Disgraceful. Unforgivable. This isn’t the first time — BJP leaders have repeatedly disrespected our soldiers. If BJP doesn’t act, this silence is Modi’s endorsement. Insulting the Army is a crime, not politics,” said Surinder Singh Channi, Member AICC, Vice President J&K Congress.

Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda to clarify if this was the official stand of the BJP.

“BJP has once again insulted our Armed Forces. Their MLA from J&K, Ranbir Pathania, called our Air Force “nalayak.” How dare he? I want to ask @narendramodi

and @JPNadda — what action are you taking against him? Or is this the official stand of the BJP!,” Dr Mohamed said in a post on X.

“He must be arrested immediately!,” she demanded.

In a purported video that has now gone viral on social media and was also shared by both the Congress leaders, the BJP leader is heard saying: “Everybody knows what happened at the Air Force station during Operation Sindoor. Nalayaki hogi inki, soye honge ye log, hmara to koi dosh nahi hai…”

While he didn’t elaborate what happened at the Udhampur air force base during Operation Sindoor, a soldier named Surendra Kumar Moga was killed after being hit by a fragment of a Pakistnai drone which was intercepted by the Indian air defences.

According to reports, locals near the Udhampur Air Force station were served notice to remove their shops and other construction from near the road adjacent to the base. Locals had gathered for a demonstration and were joined by the BJP leader. He made the alleged remarks while speaking to local reporters during the protest.

However, after the controversy, the BJP MLA has categorically denied using any insulting words for the Air Force and warned legal action against those who were spreading fake narrative.

He issued a video statement, saying that he didn’t use any such words and that the video his political rivals were spreading was morphed. The BJP leader also stated that his legal team has also filed and FIR in this regard.