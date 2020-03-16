Congress said on Monday that the central government should call an all-party meeting on the novel coronavirus and also look into the partial functioning of Parliament.

“This should be decided in the all-party meeting if there is any merit in adjourning Parliament and/ or partial functioning. There should be no allegation and counter allegation,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

He also attacked the BJP over the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh by saying, “the coronavirus issue has taken a back seat while poaching in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh has occupied the front seat.”

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “The states are taking strict measures and Prime Minister should hold video conferencing with the CMs.”

He alleged that the government is not doing much on the issue.

Another Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibal said, “The government should talk to the health ministers of the state and the Union Home Minister has the prime responsibility for taking measures against the pandemic.”

Earlier on Friday, the Congress had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should head the committee on COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus which has been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has infected 114 people in India, till now.

Congress also alleged that the Prime Minister was securing himself by not attending the Parliament and by not going for public functions.