Congress chief slams Kejriwal for silence on reduced Dalit MCD wards

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar has termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s move to invite a Dalit family from Gujarat to Delhi by air for dinner at his residence as his political stunt.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal is silent over the reduction of wards for Dalits in the MCD but is inviting a Dalit family from Gujarat for dinner is nothing but his political stunt. It is another gimmick to mislead the Dalit community in Gujarat, as he has misled and fooled them in Delhi,” he said.

Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that Kejriwal’s anti-Dalit attitude was evident from the fact that he has not raised his voice against the draft report by the Delimitation Committee for the MCD wards, which has reduced the number of reserved wards at the behest of the BJP.

He further said that in the past few months, many Dalit workers have died while manually cleaning manholes, but the Delhi government has not given any financial compensation to their families.

In fact, many Dalit sanitation workers, who did a great service during the Covid-19 pandemic peak in the national capital as ‘Covid Warriors’ died of the virus, but the Delhi government did not honour its commitment to give Rs 1 crore as compensation to the kin of the deceased, he claimed.

Chaudhary added that Kejriwal had allocated Rs 5 crore to be distributed as scholarships among Dalit children to pursue higher education abroad but did not spend a penny. The Congress government started the construction of flats to resettle those living in JJ Clusters under the Rajiv Awas Yojana, and over 50,000 flats have been constructed. But Kejriwal stopped its allotment as it wanted to rent them out, he said.

“Kejriwal is indulging in vote-bank politics to fool the people, and his main aim is to sell Assembly tickets in the coming Gujarat elections to the rich. This is why he has made Raghav Chadha the poll in charge of Gujarat. Since, Chadha, who was also responsible for the huge corruption in the Delhi Jal Board as its Vice Chairman, was the fund collector for the AAP during Punjab Assembly elections,” said DPCC president Chaudhary.