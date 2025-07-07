Congress calls government’s economic equality claims ‘bogus’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sharply criticized the Modi Government’s claims regarding economic equality in India, citing a recent report by veteran journalist and scholar MK Venu that challenges the government’s assertions.

According to Ramesh, the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) made misleading claims on July 5, stating that India is the fourth most equal economy in the world.

“Another devastating exposé by a noted scholar of the thoroughly bogus claims made by the Modi government’s Press (dis)Information Bureau,” Ramesh tweeted, quoting MK Venu.

Venu’s report outlines several reasons why the World Bank’s claims of declining inequality in India are flawed. Ramesh’s remarks come amid increasing concerns about rising income inequality and the pace of economic growth in the country.

Critics argue that the World Bank’s methodology for measuring inequality is questionable and does not accurately reflect conditions on the ground. They also claim that the government’s assertions are not backed by credible data and that the reality is far more complex.

Ramesh and other critics allege that the government’s narrative on economic equality is misleading and designed to deflect attention from more pressing issues.

The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over India’s economic performance and the urgent need for accurate and transparent data on income inequality and growth.