Congress betrayed SP, Backwards: Akhilesh during MP poll campaign

Continuing his attack on Congress during the campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Congress party betrayed his party.

“Both BJP and Congress are responsible for the plight of the people of Madhya Pradesh. Both parties are on the same path,” he alleged.

Accusing the Congress of duplicity, Akhilesh Yadav said the party is demanding caste census to be conducted in the country while it did not allow the Mandal Commission report to be implemented for reservation of backward classes.

Addressing rallies in Bansal (Barar) and Gunnaur assembly constituencies of the Panna district on Sunday, Yadav said now the BJP is doing the same. It is opposing the caste census in the country to deny the backwards and Dalits their rights and due share. He called the BJP enemy of social justice.

“According to the Mandal Commission report, 27 per cent reservation for backward classes is implemented in many states, but in MP, the BJP and Congress governments did not implement it. There is no visible difference between Congress and BJP,” he said.

Yadav said the path shown by the Samajwadi Party regarding caste census is now being seen in the entire country. The anti-social justice forces were earlier opposing the caste census but now seeing the strength of the backward classes, they are not able to muster the courage to protest, he said.

Yadav, while appealing for the victory of the party candidates said if the SP wins in MP, there would be a caste census. Everyone will be given rights and respect in proportion to the population and 27 per cent reservation will be provided to backward classes. Laptops will be given to meritorious students. Retired employees will be given old pension. Farmers will be provided minimum support price for their crops.

The SP president will also hold election meetings in favor of SP candidates in MP on Monday and Tuesday.