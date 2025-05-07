Congress betrayed Muslims, time to back Modi: Imam Association chief

Amid the ongoing national debate over the status of Waqf properties and the rights of the Muslim community, Maulana Muhammad Sajid Rashidi, President of the All India Imam Association, described the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 here on Wednesday as a “historic and pro-nation move”, while launching a scathing attack on the Congress party and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The Congress used Muslims as a mere vote bank for over 70 years and never formulated serious policies for their education, healthcare, employment, or religious property protection,” Maulana Rashidi alleged.

Advertisement

Referring to over 250 bighas of Waqf land in Delhi, he claimed successive Congress governments illegally handed the land to favoured builders and political aides instead of returning it to the community or using it for public welfare. “This is not limited to Delhi; similar land scams have plagued Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan,” he added.

Advertisement

Taking aim at Mamata Banerjee, Rashidi criticised the West Bengal chief minister’s reported remark that the amended Waqf law would not be implemented in Bengal. “If the law benefits the community, why are people protesting in Bengal? Why were Muslim demonstrators baton-charged and booked,” he asked, adding, “This proves that the issue is more about political posturing than public interest.”

Quoting the findings of the Sachar Committee, Ranganath Mishra Commission, and other studies, Maulana Rashidi highlighted the continued backwardness of Indian Muslims accusing the Congress of ignoring concrete recommendations. “Unlike Congress, the Modi government has laid the foundation for transparent reforms in Waqf governance, introducing digital record-keeping and public accountability,” he added.

He urged the Muslim community to shift its focus from emotional politics to real developmental metrics. “We can no longer confine our children to madrasas alone. They must access mainstream education, technical training, and administrative services. For that, securing and utilising our Waqf properties is essential.”

Appealing directly to the prime minister, he said: “We ask Modi to view Muslims as a ‘reserve force’ — a community that wants development, not division. We want to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation.”

Calling for introspection within the community, Rashidi added, “Stop judging leaders by what they say. Ask who builds schools for our children, who protects our land, and who digitises our property records. These are the real questions.”

He concluded by saying that the Waqf Amendment Bill is not just a step towards Muslim welfare, but a wider reform for transparency and justice across society. “Any party opposing it is not just anti-Muslim, but anti-progress and anti-accountability.”

Among those present at the press meet were Mohammad Kamal Khan, Rafia Naaz, and Tariq Imran among others.