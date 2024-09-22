Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new IYC president

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), an official statement said on Sunday.

Chib replaced the outgoing IYC president Srinivas B V, who held the position for more than five years.

Advertisement

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect,” the official statement said.

The Congress said it appreciates the contributions of the outgoing IYC president, Srinivas BV.

The development comes at a time when the Assembly elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir where Chib had led the Youth Congress’s unit.

“Hearty congratulations to Uday Bhanu Chib on his appointment as the new president of Indian Youth Congress. A huge thank you to the outgoing president BV Srinivas for his exceptional leadership and successful tenure,” the IYC wrote, taking to social media platform X on Sunday.

On September 20, Chib posted his photograph with Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. “A Memorable meet with My LEADER @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us,” Chib had captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Srinivas BV had a notable tenure as the IYC president with several initiatives and valuable contributions made by him towards the organization.