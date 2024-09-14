Congress appoints senior observers for Haryana polls

The Congress on Saturday appointed three senior observers, including former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

According to a communiqué issued by Congress general secretary in charge of the organisation KC Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot, party’s national treasurer Ajay Maken and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa as the senior observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana with immediate effect.

The forthcoming election is expected to witness a direct contest between the BJP and Congress in Haryana. The ruling BJP is upbeat that it will retain power, while the Congress is hopeful of ousting the ruling dispensation.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that the Congress, earlier this month, received a shot in the arm after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia formally joined the party.

The Congress has fielded Vinesh Phogat as its nominee from the Julana Assembly seat, while Bajrang Punia has vowed to strengthen the party by working at the grassroots level.

Elections to 90 seats in Haryana Assembly are scheduled to take place on October 5, while the counting of votes will be done on October 8.