Congress- ally ML leader sparks controversy, says ‘ men and women not equal’

Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam has sparked a controversy by stating that gender equality was “a misbelief” and anyone claiming that is only closing their eyes to make it dark . He said that men and women are not equal. He also said that the world has not accepted that they are equal.

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram on Wednesday, he said women and men are not equal and anyone claiming that is only closing their eyes to make it dark.He said the Muslim League stands for gender justice and not for gender equality. Isn’t there a separate seat on the bus, or do we even sit on the same bench in school? Isn’t it different? Isn’t all this because both are different,Salam asked.

Advertisement

“Gender equality is not the policy of the Muslim League. Gender justice is our policy,” he said and asked .”Can it be said that men and women are equal in every way?.” Has the world accepted that?. Why do we have separate competitions for men and women in the Olympics, isn’t it because they are different?,” he further asked.

Advertisement

Some people are raising this argument to gain applause in the society. The Muslim League has a clear policy in this regard. Women need social justice. Women and men need equal justice,but they are not equal.

The statement by Salam may not go well for Congress and INDIA block as it would be interpreted as anti-women and against women empowermentIUML