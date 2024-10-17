Cong workers protest outside MLA Nirmala Sapre’s residence, seek resignation

Scores of Congress workers gathered outside the residence of MLA Nirmala Sapre in Bina town of Sagar to stage a protest, prompting police to resort to using water cannons to disperse them.

Nirmala Sapre, who won the 2023 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, switched allegiance to the BJP in the presence of MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at Sagar on 5 May this year during the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

However, she has not yet resigned her MLA membership from the state assembly and recently claimed that she had not officially joined the BJP.

Nonetheless, Congress is now seeking to have her MLA membership revoked.

Congress legal cell in-charge J P Dhanopia said on Thursday that the party wants Sapre to be disqualified from the assembly. He added that the party is awaiting the assembly Speaker’s decision on the issue.

State assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to hear the matter on 21 October.