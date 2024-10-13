Cong top leadership in shock due to continuous defeat: Nadda on Kharge’s jibe

Hitting back at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s “terrorist party” remarks on the BJP, Union Minister J P Nadda on Sunday said it seems that the entire top leadership of the grand old party is in shock due to the irritation of its continuous defeat.

On October 12, Kharge sharply rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Congress is controlled by “Urban Naxals” and accused the BJP of being a “party of terrorists” responsible for lynchings and heinous crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribals.

Reacting to the Congress President’s remarks, Nadda said, “In response to Congress being Urban Naxals, Mallikarjun Kharge calling BJP a terrorist party shows Congress’s desperation and ideological emptiness. It seems that the entire top leadership of Congress is in shock due to the irritation of its continuous defeat.”

The BJP National President said in the frustration and despair of continuous defeats, the Congress President is falling prey to ideological bankruptcies.

“When Congress was unable to compete with the policies and schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership for the welfare of the poor and the principles of the nation first, then its entire leadership started abusing the BJP and Prime Minister Modi and defaming the country,” Nadda said.