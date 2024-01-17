Cong, SP discuss seat sharing for LS polls

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday discussed seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting was convened by the Congress’ National Alliance Committee’s convenor Mukul Wasnik with the leaders of the SP in this regard.

The meeting between both the parties was held as part of the grand old party’s series of meetings with the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on seat sharing. The maiden between both the parties was held on January 8.

Talking to reporters after the meeting , senior Congress leader and member of the panel Salman Khurshid said, “We had a very good discussion. No decision has been taken. We kept our wish list. We have shared the details of each seat in detail.”

“I hope the alliance will happen before the yatra (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) reaches UP,” he said.

Khurshid also informed the next meeting would be held very soon.

Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, “We have crossed the halfway point(on seat sharing). The rest will be covered soon.”

Notably, the meeting of the NAC with SP came days after it held deliberations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over seat sharing.

Earlier, it held meetings with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Bihar, besides Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) from Maharashtra.