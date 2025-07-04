Cong seeks Parliament debate on India-China relations amid growing tensions

The Congress on Friday renewed its demand for a parliamentary debate on India-China relations, citing growing tensions and economic dependence on China.

Taking to platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for a collective national response to address the geopolitical and economic challenges posed by China’s emergence as a dominant global manufacturing power.

“We will continue to make this demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 21, 2025. The Modi government must agree at least now so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that China poses to India – directly and through Pakistan,” Ramesh said in his post.

Ramesh pointed out that Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, has revealed extraordinary assistance provided by China to the Pakistan Air Force, which he believes necessitates a thorough examination of India-China relations in Parliament.

“This is the same China which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020,” Ramesh added.

The Congress leader also highlighted China’s growing influence in the region, including a recent trilateral meeting with Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kunming, and expressed concerns about India’s increasing trade deficit with China, which is currently at record high.

“India’s trade deficit with China is at record high. The border agreement arrived at is not a restoration of the status quo,” Ramesh noted.

Claiming that the Congress has been demanding a discussion on India-China relations in Parliament for the past five years, but the Modi government has consistently refused, Ramesh said he hopes the government will finally agree to such a discussion in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.