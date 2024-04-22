Cong releases list of 38 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

The Congress on Monday released a list of 38 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalised the name of three candidates, said party’s General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

According to the list, Lakkaraju Rama Rao would contest from Visakhapatnam North Assembly seat, Jagath Srinivas from Chodavaram, Sunkara Padmasree from Vijaywada East, SK Basheed from Tenali.

The Congress has fielded RJ Babu as its nominee from Guntur West Assembly constituency and Panta Srinivasulu from Venkatagiri seat.

The other candidates include TKA Alikhan from Kadapa, MRD Kumar Reddy from Pulivendla, B Hussain from Allagadda, AS Ismail from Sirsailam, Gutam Pullaiah from Banaganapalle Assembly constituencies.

Golla Ramesh would contest as Congress nominee from Adoni seat, NK Arakatla from Alur, PR Reddy from Kalyandurg, as per the list.

Assembly elections to 175 seats are scheduled to be held simultaneously along with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.