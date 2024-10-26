Cong releases 2nd list of 23 candidates for Maha polls

The Congress on Saturday released its second list of 23 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. According to a communiqué issued by the Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has selected the candidates.

It has fielded Rajesh T Manvatkar from Bhusawal Assembly seat, Swati Sandip from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar P Shende from Wardha, Anju S kedar from Savner, Girish K Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Y Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja G Thavkar from Bhandara, Dalip W Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon and Rajkumar L Puram from Amgaon constituency, as per the list of the candidates.

The other candidates includeVijay Govind Patil from Vasai constituency, Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East, Hemant Ogale from Shrirampur, Abhaykumar S Salunkhe from Nilanga and Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil from Shirol seat.

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, the Congress, Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had finalised the seat sharing for the polls.

As per the decision taken by the MVA during a meeting convened by the NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, of the 288 Assembly seats, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SCP would contest on 85 Assembly seats each, and the remaining seats would see nominees from other parties of the INDIA bloc including Samajwadi Party. Leaders from the parties of the MVA have exuded confidence that their alliance would form the government in Maharashtra.

In the Assembly polls, there would be a direct contest between the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP-led Mahayuti Mahayuti alliance and MVA alliance.In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 Assembly constituencies.

Elections to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on 20th November. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November along with Jharkhand.