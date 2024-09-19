“Cong & Pak have same intentions, agenda”: Amit Shah on Pak Minister’s claims on restoration of Article 370

In a scathing attack on Congress, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the claims by Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on the Congress-National Conference alliance regarding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir makes it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Pakistan’s Defence Minister’s statement about Congress and JK NC’s support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen.”

He cited examples of Congress demanding proof of air strikes and surgical strikes in this context and, accused LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of supporting “every anti-India force” for years, which eventually has hurt the sentiments of Indians.

Shah took the opportunity to caution Congress and Pakistan, saying that as long as the Modi government is in the centre, neither Article 370 nor terrorism can return to Kashmir. The tweet added, “Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress Party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces. But, Congress Party and Pakistan forget that there is Modi Government at the centre, hence, neither Article 370 nor terrorism is going to come back in Kashmir.”

However, reacting to the Pakistan minister’s comments, the former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, asked Pakistan not to interfere in India’s electoral process, saying,” What does Pakistan have to do with us? We are not even a part of Pakistan; let them take care of their country. I don’t think they should interfere in our elections or comment on our elections. They should save their democracy, we are participating in ours,” he added.

Earlier speaking on Geo News to senior journalist Hamid Mir in a show Capital Talk, the Pakistan Defence Minister was asked whether Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page on the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khwaja Asif replied, “Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same…” He also claimed that that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in JK.