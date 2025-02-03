Cong MLAs close to CM are being given priority in Himachal: LoP

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has accused the Chief Minister Sukhuvinder Singh Sukhu of giving priority to MLAs close to him and neglecting BJP legislators.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said that irked by the approach of the Chief Minister, the BJP MLAs faced with humiliation are boycotting the meeting being held today and tomorrow, due to the negative attitude of the Congress government.

He said that the Congress party had been in power in Himachal Pradesh for the past two years, and during this period, BJP MLAs, particularly from the opposition, had consistently attended the MLA priority meetings as per tradition. However, it is unfortunate that during the two-year tenure of the Congress government, the process of making Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for opposition MLAs had not been initiated in most places.

He further mentioned that if MLAs wish to raise issues related to their constituencies, however the process for preparing the DPRs on specific issues, particularly in PWD and IPH, which had been given priority by the opposition, has not even started.

He pointed out that with two years of Congress’ tenure completed, this would be the third MLA priority meeting. “If the DPRs have not been made, how will work progress after MLAs voice their concerns,” he questioned.

Thakur said, “A new tradition had been established in Himachal Pradesh, where even completed DPRs were being presented with a list to the Chief Minister. In this list, the DPRs for BJP (opposition) MLAs were being discarded.”

He also noted that priority for schemes was being given only to Congress MLAs who were close to the Chief Minister.

“Their schemes were being approved, while others were ignored. When the BJP decided to boycott the meeting, many Congress MLAs contacted them, stating that their situation was similar to that of the opposition,” he claimed.

He expressed disappointment that when the current Chief Minister was in the opposition, he used to emphasize the importance of the legislative institution and advocate for what should be done for MLAs.

However, under the current government, the institution of the MLA has been completely ruined, he blamed.

He added that even though the BJP MLAs were elected, they were writing to the Deputy Commissioner requesting funds for schemes in their constituencies, but their requests were not being approved.

Thakur also expressed surprise that individuals who had not won elections or had lost in the elections were being invited to officials’ meetings and events such as inaugurating tournaments and giving speeches at school annual functions.

Even when ministers traveled to the BJP legislators constituency, they were not invited to their programs, he alleged.

Claiming that such malicious politics has never been seen in Himachal Pradesh’s history, he pointed that former Chief Ministers Virbhadra Singh (Congress) and Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP) used to give proper space and a platform to all the MLAs, which is not happening in the current government.