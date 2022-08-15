Cong MLA Panachand Meghwal resigns over murder of dalit boy in Jalore district

Furious over rising Dalit atrocities in Rajasthan including the murder of the 8-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten up to death by the teacher in Jalore district recently, a Congress MLA of Baran-Atru constituency Panachand Meghwal on Monday tendered his resignation from the legislatorship in the state assembly.

Meghwal, who is a senior-level functionary in the Pradesh Congress Committee too, sent his resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi by email.

“As an MLA of the Congress government I tendered my resignation owing to my inner soul voice as Dalit (SC community) men are still deprived of their rights as they can not enter the temple, can not ride a horse during marriage/Barat, now the 8-year-old boy Indra was allegedly killed by a teacher as he touched his (teacher) earthen pot for drinking water, and one Jitendra was not allowed to raise his mustache”, Meghwal reiterated his resignation letter’s language to SNS when contacted.

“When we can not protect the rights of our society (Meghwal) while in power, and get the victims a proper justice, I have no moral right to stay in the government as an MLA”, he said.

He has not received any response from the CMO but he is confident that he would not withdraw his resignation, Meghwal said.

It is pertinent to mention that the schoolboy Indra Kumar Meghwal who was beaten up by the class teacher-cum-headmaster last month on July 20 at Sayala village of Jalore district succumbed to his ear and eyes injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Since the boy was injured he was not in a situation to speak a word and was living a sub-conscious life during treatment from the village hospital to the district hospital and then finally at the Ahmedabad hospital.