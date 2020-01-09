Cracks seem to have emerged within the opposition on the CAA meeting called by Sonia Gandhi as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not take part in the ‘Opposition meet’ on January 13.

Mamata said that she has decided to boycott the January 13 opposition meeting in Delhi while alleging that Congress and Left are “playing dirty politics in West Bengal”.

She further stated that she will fight the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) alone.

“CPM and Congress are resorting to hooliganism in Bengal. They are indulged in violent activities in Malda and are responsible for torching the vehicles,” Mamata Banerjee said while speaking a special session of the Bengal assembly on Thursday.

He statements came a day after trade unions — affiliated to Left parties and the Congress — had called for a nationwide shutdown against the “anti-labour” policies of the Government.

Incidents of violence were reported from Bengal, where the Chief Minister had earlier stated that she would not support the Bharat Bandh. The Left had then accused Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak.

“Due to this politics of opposition in the state, in contradiction with their All-India stance, I have decided not to attend the anti-CAA and NRC meeting on January 13,” said Mamata Banerjee.

She further asked the opposition leaders in Delhi to “forgive her” as she was the one spearheading the protests against CAA and NRC.

“But what happened yesterday in the state it is no more possible for me to attend the meeting anymore,” she said.

She also referred to the damage to public property in his state during Wednesday’s strike.

In Bengal, train tracks were blocked by protesters in Howrah and Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district as several Left supporters held a “Rail Roko protest”. Crude oil bombs were found on tracks.

Mamata had on December 23 called for opposition unity by uniting all like-minded parties on a platform to protest against the “draconian” BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime.

The meeting of like-minded parties has been called on January 13 in New Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and police brutality during protests over the new legislation.

While Congress is trying to rope in its newest ally Shiv Sena which has 18 members in the Lok Sabha, there is no confirmation from Sena’s side.

Ahead of the opposition meet the Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled on Saturday to discuss the violence in JNU and the countrywide unrest.

Party sources said that the CWC may pass a resolution to boycott the Citizenship Act in all Congress-ruled states as the party has upped its ante on the NPR on the additional columns in it.

The party has also sent a fact-finding team to the JNU to find out the reason for violence the committee will give its report ahead of the working committee meeting which is likely to be discussed in the meeting.