Cong has no ambiguity on UCC: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Sunday said that the Congress has no ambiguity about the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Satheesan said that Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, had in 2018 said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not required. The Law Commission appointed by the Modi Government in 2018 has said that there is no need to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Jairam Ramesh has clarified that Congress has the same position on the UCC, Satheesan said

“Some are trying to make the UCC a Hindu-Muslim issue. This is an issue that affects various tribes and communities, including Hindus. Each sect has its own customs and traditions. A uniform civil code would create practical confusion among Hindus themselves. Even the draft bill has not come yet. The Congress knows very well how to deal with it once the draft of the UCC comes,” Satheesan said.

He said the UCC issue is being discussed during the election year only to create division among the people. There is no need of UCC at present, he added

“The aim is to create division among the people by discussing the issue which cannot be implemented. Attempts are being made to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue. The attempt will be strongly opposed and defeated by the people,” Satheesan said.

The senior Congress leader said the Sangh Parivar’s aim is not to implement the UCC but to create division in society. The Congress’ stand is to recognize this divisive agenda and defeat it together.

“Earlier it was said that Christian groups are going to the BJP. And what happened now ? Only Rahul Gandhi was there when Christians were being killed and places of worship were being attacked in Manipur. Rahul Gandhi walked through the streets where the attackers were running loose. People know very well that Congress is trying to unite,” Satheesan said

Meanwhile, the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul on Sunday came out against the proposed UCC.

Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, president of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, on Sunday said that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will not be acceptable to any religion.

He said that not just Muslims but even other religions, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, etc, would not be able to accept the UCC. He said that agitation will be planned against the UCC by combining political parties and religious leaders.

For the Muslims, marriages, divorce, inheritance or succession are all parts of their religion and there are certain rules and regulations which have to be followed for them to become valid, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal said.

In this connection, CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan said his party will strongly oppose the BJP government’s move to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking to media persons in THiruvananthapuram, Govindan said the move to bring the UCC is a part of the BJP’s agenda of implementing the Hindutva agenda. He said that strong agitations will be organised against the move.