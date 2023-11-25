Cong Govt failed to fulfil guarantee of jobs to youth: Himachal BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president and former minister Govind Singh Thakur has accused the state government of having failed to fulfil the guarantee of jobs to the youth of the state.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Thakur said that the state government has even failed to provide Rs 680 crore start-up fund for the youth as assured in its election manifesto.

Far from providing employment to the youth in the state, the Congress government has left no stone unturned to snatch their employment, he charged, adding that due to the faulty policies of the state government, unemployed youth are roaming on the streets.

Seeking to know when the state government will start buying cow dung at the rate of Rs two per kg and purchase 10 litres of milk from the farmers daily, he targeted the government for having come to power by making false promises in the election manifesto in the name of guarantees.

“The Congress party and its leaders have become targets of public ire. The public are training their guns on the state government even on social media. The government stands exposed and the public has become aware about the false guarantees of the Congress government and are raising it on open platforms,” he charged.

Public is feeling cheated, neither Rs 1500 has come into the accounts of women every month nor 300 units of electricity is being provided free of cost as promised, he said.

“Instead the economy of Himachal Pradesh has also suffered due to the wrong policies of the government. The state government wrongly increased the tax on vehicles coming from outside the state and due to this the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are lying deserted,” he blamed.

The Congress party had promised that the farmers would them-self decide the price of their fruits, however nothing as such has happened so far, he lamented.

The opening of four English medium schools in every assembly constituency and free treatment to the rural people in every village through mobile clinics, as promised, has turned out to be nothing but a gimmick, he said.

The guarantees are nowhere visible anywhere on the ground, but the Congress leaders are only busy enjoying the comforts of power, he alleged.

Today as the people of the state have started asking questions from Congress leaders about fulfilling the guarantee, they are yet again trying to deceive the public by stating that all these guarantees will be fulfilled within the next four years, he said.

The public have become aware of the intentions of the Congress government and they will be forced to bear the brunt in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year, said Thakur.