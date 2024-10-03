Cong files criminal case against KTR in Telangana

While BRS working president KT Rama Rao has sent a defamation notice to Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, a criminal complaint was submitted against him by the media convener of Pradesh Congress Committee for his allegations that the funds from the Musi project were being sent to Delhi for party use.

Rao has also accused a minister in the state Cabinet of meeting Gautam Adani in Hyderabad to usurp 84 acres of government land in Raidurgam.

Meanwhile, Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, media convener of PCC, submitted a complaint against Rao for suggesting that the Revanth Reddy government has deliberately inflated the estimated cost of Musi project. “I submit that the Musi project is still in the stage of deliberations and a detailed master plan is under preparation. We further state that only R&R works are underway and that no notification/ order pertaining to estimated costs of the entire project has been announced, ” said Reddy in his complaint.

He said Rao made the allegation “… with an ulterior intent to remit an amount to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to the Congress Working Committee, which is the national level committee of the party, for allegedly protecting his position as the chief of the state.”

He urged the Vanasthalipuram police “to take necessary criminal action against Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao indulging in making intentional, deliberate, false, malicious and defamatory statements against the honourable chief minister, government and members of the Congress party knowing that such statements will harm our reputation and character.”

Meanwhile, Konda Surekha’s comments earned her widespread condemnation from the film fraternity including stars like NTR junior with calls to suspend her from the party. Surekha had blamed KT Rama Rao for the divorce of Samanth Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Both had denied the allegations.