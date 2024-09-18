Cong files complaint against Union Min Ravneet Bittu, 3 others for objectionable statements against Rahul

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against three BJP leaders, including Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, over their objectionable remarks and allegedly threatening to cause bodily injury to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and demanded strict action against them.

The complaint against the three BJP leaders and the Shiv Sena lawmaker in Maharashtra was filed by Congress’ national Treasurer Ajay Maken at the Tughlak Road police station here in the city.

Notably, it came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that BJP leaders were making objectionable and violent statements against Gandhi.

Informing that a complaint was filed against three BJP leaders and a Shiv Sena MLA, Maken told reporters here, “A BJP leader said Rahul ji, be careful… otherwise you will also face the same fate as your grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi). We all know that Indira Gandhiji and Rajiv ji have given martyrdom to the country. Even after that they are giving such threats.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “Politics in India cannot stoop to a lower level than this. Not just one BJP leader, but many leaders said such things, but BJP did not take any action. Rahul Gandhi ji talks about SC, ST, OBC, tribal and minority people. That’s why people of the BJP are not liking his words. This is why they are threatening(him).”

“Today we have filed a complaint against them with the police. Strict action should be taken against them,” added Maken.

In his complaint addressed to the SHO of Tughlak Road police station, the senior Congress leader said, “BJP Leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah on 11th September in a BJP event openly issued assassination threat against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that ‘Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua’ (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother).”

Referring to MoS Bittu, he said, “Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu on 15th September while speaking publicly to media, called Rahul Gandhi as the ‘number one terrorist of the country’. Bittu deliberately made statements to provoke public hatred and outrage against Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace.”

“UP government Minister Raghuraj Singh similarly, on 16th September also publicly said that Rahul Gandhi is the ‘number one terrorist of India,” Maken said.

Mentioning Shiv Sena MLA Gaikwad, the senior Congress leader said, “Sanjay Gaikwad, MLA, Shiv Sena on 16th September publicly announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.”

“The statements/ threats issued by several BJP Leaders and its allies, calling for assassination/bodily injury of Rahul Gandhi and also calling the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha of the country a terrorist, exhibits personal hatred by the BJP/ NDA alliance partners against Gandhi. Such utterances are made only with the aim to cause unrest among the general masses to provoke rioting, breach of peace etc through hate filled remarks,” he said.

Maken added that it is imperative that an FIR under relevant provisions of the BNS, 2023 be registered immediately against them, without any delay.