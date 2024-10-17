Cong expels its Kerala digital media head over Palakkad bypoll candidate row

The Congress on Thursday expelled its Kerala digital media cell convenor P Sarin for anti-party activities.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran made the decision soon after Sarin publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the party leadership, including opposition leader V D Satheesan, at a press conference in Palakkad over the Congress decision to field Youth Congress state president Rahul Makkoottathil as the candidate for the Palakkad bypoll.

In a press release, Congress state general secretary M Liju informed that Sarin had been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party.

In fact on Wednesday, the Congress state leadership had taken a soft stand towards Dr Sarin hoping that he would calm down. However, when he decided to target Satheesan and other leaders, they felt his actions cannot be tolerated any longer.

Sarin had criticized the party leadership for yielding to the demands of a select few and cautioned that such decisions could lead to outcomes similar to those seen in Haryana.

He said the leadership still has the opportunity to amend this decision. “If they do not, it will not only be Rahul Mamkoottathil who suffers the consequences but also Rahul Gandhi,” Sarin said.

Meanwhile, Sarin said he is now with the left and that he would contest from Palakkad if the CPI-M leadership demands.