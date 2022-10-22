Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, on Saturday, said that the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against two former Kerala ministers and the former Assembly Speaker by gold smuggling prime accused Swapna Suresh are serious and urged the police to register cases against them based on the allegations.

Speaking to the media in Kochi, Satheesan said when a woman has raised a complaint against Congress MLA Eldohose Kunnappilli, the police filed a case against him.

Is what was applicable in the case of Eldhose not applicable to former ministers and speaker, asked Satheesan. Allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against former ministers of CPI-M and the former Speaker. That too is raised by a woman, why then the police are not registering cases against these former ministers.

Swapna Suresh during interviews given to some Malayalam TV news channels on Friday night and Saturday, said former state minister Kadakampally Surendran and former Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan made direct moves and sent lewd messages to her, and former finance minister Thomas Isaac invited her to the picturesque tourist hill station in Munnar.

Satheesan further pointed out that Swapna has raised fresh allegations against the chief minister too, she alleged that she was appointed at Space park to negotiate with foreign companies for various projects and getting commissions. She has said she has acted as ‘power broker’, he added

Though Swapna has recorded all these allegations in 164 statements in court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn’t even conduct a preliminary enquiry on the allegations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others. The reason is the ED, BJP and CPI-M leaderships in Kerala have an understanding.

If the Central agencies conduct a proper enquiry on the allegations levelled by Swapna against the chief minister and others, the government would collapse and that will benefit the Congress. The BJP leadership doesn’t want to see such a scenario in Kerala, that would come against their idea of ‘Congress free India,” he said.

That is why the SNC Lavalin case was postponed for the thirty-third time. “Next time when the case is being taken up the CBI’s advocate would be unwell,” he quipped.

In this connection, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the latest revelations made by Swapna sursesh , including the sexual allegations against the two former CPI-M minsters and former Speaker and commission deals in K Phone project and corruption in Sprinklr deal are serious.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Sudhakaran said Swapna, in the interview given to the news channel have challenged the CPI-M, the chief minister, the two former ministers and the former Assembly Speaker to prove that the allegations levelled against them by her, are false. Kerala society is eagerly waiting to see whether these leaders have the boldness to take up the challenge raised by Swapna, Congress Kerala chief added.

In interviews with Malayalam TV channels on Friday and Saturday, Swapna alleged that the three leaders, two of whom were ministers in Pinarayi Vijayan’s first government, had sought sexual favours from her.

Swapna said one of the former ministers had invited her to a Kochi hotel room during a function while the other former minister had invited her to Munnar hill station. The third CPI-M leader allegedly wanted her to come to his official residence.Swapna has dared the three leaders to file a case against her.