Cong declares ‘Modi Mukti Diwas’ against BJP’s ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ barb

The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP-led NDA government after it announced to observe June 25 every year as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ and said it is a headline grabbing exercise.

The party also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had imposed an undeclared emergency in the country in the last 10 years.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision to commemorate the massive contributions of all those who “endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency” imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological Prime Minister who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for 10 long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on 4th June, 2024 – which will go down in history as Modi Mukti Diwas.”

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said, “This is a non-biological Prime Minister who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault.”

“This is a non-biological Prime Minister whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in November 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi,” added Ramesh.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Manickam Tagore in a video said, “We all know that the BJP is rattled. It’s a diversionary tactic. They want to divert the people of India from the real issues. People won’t accept this kind of tactic and they will reject it.”

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah while announcing the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ said that the decision made by the government led by the Prime Minister is intended to honor the spirit of millions who “struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government (in 1975).