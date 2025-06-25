Cong committed the sin of throttling democracy: Raj CM on Emergency

Deploring the imposition of Emergency 50 years ago, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said the Congress committed the sin of throttling democracy in the country.

“The Allahabad High Court had delivered the verdict on June 12, 1975 (in election petition) against the then Prime Minister Mrs (Indira) Gandhi. However, instead of abiding by the court ruling, emergency was imposed on this day (June 25, 1975) half century back. That was a fearful black night, most of the Opposition leaders, journalists and activists were put behind the bars,” he said at an event here.

Targetting the grand old party for its ongoing “Samvidhan Bachao Rallies” (Save Constitution rallies), Sharma said those making (false) claims of defending the Constitution have repeatedly violated and breached its sanctity.

“It is not merely about the disregard for democratic tenets and the Constitution, the Congress had also disrespected the Constitution Drafting Committee chairman Bharat Ratna Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar on many occasions. The Congress party did not even give him ticket for contesting polls,” he said, adding that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had recognized the contributions of Ambedkar and honoured him appropriately.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manju Sharma, ruling BJP legislators Balmukundacharya and Gopal Sharma, Jaipur Heritage Mayor Kusum Yadav, and Jaipur Greater Mayor Saumya Gurjar were also present at the event.